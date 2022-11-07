Former WWE Manager Claims Vince McMahon Stopped Caring Towards End of His Tenure

In the beginning of this year, Vince McMahon stepped down from his positions as Chairman and CEO of WWE in the midst of allegations of misconduct against him.

On a recent episode of Sportskeeda’s Smack Talk podcast, wrestling veteran and former WWE manager Dutch Mantell discussed the changes. He gave the impression that he didn’t believe McMahon cared about anything by the time he finished his term as Chairman.

“He [Triple H] took his time and turned it around. Now it has so much positivity to it. And it just took a guy who understood the wrestling business and storytelling because I don’t think Vince gave a cr*p. He was making his money, and he was, ‘Hey, I’m on rest; you guys figure it out.’”

“It’s like an author writing the same books, and after a while, he’s like, ‘Hell, I can’t just write no more. I don’t even have the enthusiasm, the desire, I don’t have the drive to write this stuff anymore, help me out.’ And when they helped him out, he’s like, ‘I don’t like this sh*t; get out of here,’”

