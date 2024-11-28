Former WWE Manager Expected To Be At Saturday Night’s Main Event Special

WWE announced the return of Saturday Night’s Main Event with an NBC/Peacock special airing live on Saturday, December 14th, 2024.

WWE is expected to approach the Saturday Night’s Main Event return as a premium live event, with WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens set to face off.

According to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, WWE is working on making the special more “old school” in terms of live presentation, graphics, music, and so on.

Johnson also said, “One question we have been asked is whether any 80s wrestling personalities may be appearing. We can confirm that WWE is working that out currently. The only name we have confirmed thus far is slated to appear is WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy Hart, who regularly appeared on the series during his run as one of the company’s top heel managers.”

WWE Hall of Famer Jesse Ventura is also rumored to be part of the show.