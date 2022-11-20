Former WWE Manager Put The Undertaker on Trial in Wrestler’s Court for “Romancing”

According to one veteran, The Undertaker was tried in wrestler’s court. Dutch Mantell, who worked for WWE from the mid-1990s to 2016, recently stated that he called The Undertaker to testify for “romancing the girls.”

The former manager discussed how the entire scenario unfolded on Story Time with Dutch Mantell.

“I did this with Undertaker first and I put him on trial for I think romancing the girls around. Imagine. Because he denied it. He denied it. And then I was the prosecutor and the judge. Of course, you know, I never lost a bat. I never lost a case. And so and then Undertaker loved it so he would say, ‘Wrestlers Court,’ then he put me on trial. He’d convict me for whatever I did,”

Mantell went on to say that he created wrestlers court and that it began as a friendly game played in the locker room but quickly evolved into a respectable institution.

“When it got up there, either Bradshaw was the judge or Undertaker was the judge and they would really try guys on kind of serious stuff. I started it as a joke but it ended up like a pretty serious shoot.”