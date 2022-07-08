Former WWE NXT and Top International Star to Debut for Impact Wrestling

Former WWE NXT Superstar Kushida will join Impact Wrestling.

Kushida will make his Impact debut at the Derby City Rumble TV tapings on Friday, July 15, and Saturday, July 16, which will take place at the Old Forester’s Paristown Halal in Louisville, Kentucky.

Impact has not yet revealed the opponent for Kushida.

After a successful career abroad, Kushida joined WWE in April 2019. Before leaving the company on April 18 of this year after his contract ended, he briefly held the WWE NXT Cruiserweight Championship. On June 21, during the New Japan Road event in Tokyo, Kushida returned to NJPW. He then made a comeback to the NJPW ring on July 3 at the New Japan Road show, joining forces with Alex Zayne and Hiroshi Tanahashi to defeat KENTA, Gedo, and Taiji Ishimori as a six-man match. He teamed with Tanahashi to lose to KENTA and Ishimori the next day, and then teamed with Tanahashi and Jado to lose to KENTA, Gedo, and Ishimori following day on July 5.

As of right now, Kushida’s situation with Impact remains unknown. On June 21, when he returned to NJPW, he made the announcement that he had signed a contract with the company and would be working there for the remainder of his career.

