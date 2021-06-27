Former WWE NXT Star Plans On Shocking The World In MLW

Former WWE NXT talent EJ Nduka has signed with MLW. The promotion announced the news on Thursday evening. He was released by WWE earlier this month due to budget cuts. Nduka did an interview with Sports Illustrated to discuss his decision to join MLW. Here are some of the highlights.

Signing with the promotion: “This is a promotion that believes in me almost as much as I believe in myself, and that’s a recipe to make some magic. I plan on shocking the world in MLW. I’m grateful for the promotions that considered me, but I’m betting on myself in MLW.

MLW was the right fit for me because they were the most transparent and authentic. They saw untapped potential, and they want to give me an opportunity to show what I can do. I want to use all my resources, work with the best and learn from the best. WWE is a machine that will keep going, with or without me. Here in MLW, I can go learn and grow, and I can become ‘The Guy.’ ”

His mindset following his WWE departure: “It was my wife that knew this was the catalyst I needed to jump-start my engine. I’m not content. I’m not satisfied. I know who I am and what I am going to accomplish. I come from two immigrant parents that came to America from Nigeria with nothing but hopes and dreams. I have five siblings, and we grew up happy in a two-bedroom apartment. My parents always said, ‘Something better is coming.’ That’s what this is for me. I’m facing an obstacle, and I am going to use my full force to drop-kick that s— away. I’ve worked for 32 years to get here, and I’m ready to control my own fate.”