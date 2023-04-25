Former WWE NXT Star Sarray Returning To The Ring

Sareee (Sarray) will work her first match in several months after leaving WWE.

After achieving success in Japan, Sareee joined WWE in February 2020. She left WWE in March after not appearing on television for several months.

According to previous reports, after many of her biggest supporters were let go from NXT, “she never factored into a consistent or major creative fashion after that.” Her last WWE match was in August 2022, when she lost to Mandy Rose on an episode of NXT.

Sareee is set to return to the ring on May 16th at Shinjuku Face in Tokyo, Japan, to promote her own event, Sareee-ism.

In her first match back, she will face off against Chihiro Hashimoto.

The following is the show’s announced lineup:

* Sareee vs. Chihiro Hashimoto

* Jaguar Yokota & Nanae Takahashi vs. Kaoru Ito & TBA

* Arisa Nakajima & AKARI vs. Miyuki Takase & Ibuki Hoshi

* Riko Kaiju vs. Yurika Oka