Former WWE NXT Star Taking Some Time Away From Wrestling

Biff Busick has decided to take a break from wrestling and has provided an update for promoters trying to reach him.

Busick apologized to individuals who have been attempting to get in touch with him and revealed today that he is choosing to take a break. He wrote the following:

If you have contacted me about bookings, I apologize if I haven't immediately gotten back to you. I've decided to take some time away from performing in the ring. Thank you. — BIFF BUSICK (@_starDESTROYER) July 22, 2022

In 2015, Busick signed to a full-time contract with WWE, where he appeared on NXT television using his real name. In June of that year, WWE gave him the name Oney Lorcan.

Biff requested his release from WWE, and it was granted in November 2021. He once held the NXT Tag Team Titles with Danny Burch during his time at the company.

Busick has competed for promotions including House of Glory, GCW, Beyond Wrestling, and PWG since he left WWE in 2021. His most recent match was at the Beyond event on June 12.