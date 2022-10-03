Former WWE NXT Star Working at the Performance Center

Another former wrestler has been hired to assist with training at the WWE Performance Center.

According to a report from Pwinsider.com, former NXT star Biff Busick has been at the training facility in Orlando, Florida, this week.

He is working as a Guest Coach. Because of his work in the ring, Busick has earned a lot of respect in the professional wrestling industry. He would be an excellent addition to any wrestling promotion, either as a coach or a producer.

In 2015, Busick signed a full-time contract with WWE. At that time, he was working under his real name on NXT television; however, WWE later assigned him the name Oney Lorcan. Together with Danny Burch, he was a former NXT Tag Team Champion. Biff had previously requested his release, which WWE ultimately complied with in November 2021.

After his release from WWE, Busick competed for other wrestling promotions, including House of Glory, GCW, Beyond Wrestling, and PWG, among others. His most recent match took place at the show put on by Beyond on June 12th. In July, Busick made the announcement that he would be taking a break from wrestling for an extended period of time.