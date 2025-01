According to Fightful Select, former WWE NXT stars Subculture (Flash Morgan Webster and Mark Andrews) are set to return to the U.S. as they are currently securing U.S. visas. The report also noted that this will be their first attempt to obtain U.S. work visas since their time in WWE.

Webster and Andrews, former NXT UK and TNA World Tag Team Champions want to have their U.S. visas ready by the end of the month as they plan to work on several promotions in the country.