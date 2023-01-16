Former WWE Official Believes Cody Rhodes Will Win the 2023 Royal Rumble

Former WWE official Mike Chioda shared his pick for this year’s men’s Royal Rumble winner on a recent edition of his Monday Mailbag podcast.

Chioda believes Cody Rhodes will not only compete in this year’s Royal Rumble, but will also be the winner, challenging Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Title at WrestleMania 39.

He said, “I think it’s going to be Cody Rhodes. He’ll win the Rumble, get up on that second rope, look over at that WrestleMania sign, point to it, the referees will be screaming, giving him the cues. I believe it would be Cody Rhodes.

“I’m picking Cody to get this push. I mean, what’s Cody going to wait until next year to get this push?”