Former WWE Official Questions WWE’s Effort Into This Week’s RAW

Many fans criticized this week’s WWE RAW, as it went up against the NCAA Championship football game on ESPN between TCU and Georgia.

Former WWE official Jimmy Korderas admitted on Twitter in his most recent “Reffin Rant” that “not every show can hit a home run every week.”

Korderas said, “I don’t think they took a night off … they got into their characters, we saw more storyline developments and that sort of thing,” he said. “But it also felt like WWE didn’t put their best foot forwards in presenting a show that kept you on the edge of your seat for most of the night. … Don’t get me wrong, there was a lot of good stuff on there.”

He felt WWE also “took it easy because of what was going on elsewhere on another channel,” a reference to the game.

He believes it is critical to “put your best foot forward and do your absolute best, even in the face of stiff competition.”

You can watch Korderas’ Reffin Rant below: