Former WWE Official Recalls Undertaker Match That Almost Went “Really Wrong”

Former WWE official Mike Chioda discussed a variety of topics on his Monday Mailbag podcast on AdFreeShows.com.

During the podcast, he reflected on Goldberg vs. The Undertaker at WWE Super Showdown. Goldberg knocked himself out after headbutting the locker room door, which set the tone for the rest of the match.

Chioda said, “The last one, pretty much, I did was Undertaker and Goldberg in Saudi Arabia. Thank God we got through it. So, that match was, you know, because [Goldberg] had gassed himself. He did [the head injury] first. He did it first, but he struggled and it got worse as the match went on.”

“So, and I was just communicating with Taker right then at that point. So Taker was totally in control at that point and he was taking care of him. He was taking care of Goldberg good … That was something that could’ve really, really gone f*cking wrong.”