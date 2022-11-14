Former WWE Official Says Logan Paul ‘Blew Away’ Expectations at WWE Crown Jewel

Jimmy Korderas, a former WWE official, was a big fan of the match in which Logan Paul lost to Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel despite putting on a strong performance.

Korderas talked about the match in his most recent Reffin’ Rant and said that, despite the fact that some people didn’t like the idea of a celebrity playing the part, Paul “blew away all expectations” with his performance.

“I realize that a lot of people are not big fans of celebrity involvement in pro wrestling, but what happened this weekend blew me away,” he began. “Look, I know a lot of people didn’t want to see Logan Paul in that main event slot against Roman Reigns, because it took a spot away from someone who has been working very hard and diligently with the company. He was just inserted in that spot in a one-off, maybe. Look, I understand that, I get that. But you’ve gotta understand that from a business standpoint, he does have 20 or so million followers, whatever the case may be and that’s what they were capitalizing on, his notoriety and maybe drawing some new fans in.”

He continued, “But you’ve got to give him credit. Because he blew away all expectations. And you can put the credit on whoever. On Shawn Michaels for the training, on Roman Reigns for guiding him through which, all of which is legitimate. But at the same time, hats off to Logan Paul. What a performance. He really blew it out of the way, and I hope he gets better soon.”

You can watch a clip of Korderas comments below: