Former WWE Personality Calls Happy Corbin ‘One of Those Failed Experiments’

During an appearance on Sportskeeda.com’s podcast, former WWE personality Dutch Mantel (Zeb Colter) commented on the Happy Corbin gimmick:

“I liked Happy Corbin when he was broke. He was more entertaining, and I thought they were turning him babyface. But now they’re trying to get heat with him, it’s just a joke. I don’t think you can get heat on the guy if you doused him in gasoline and threw a match on him. It’s one of those failed experiments they’re going to stay with. And it will eventually get worse and worse. And they’ll just have to can it and break them [Corbin and Madcap Moss] up and run them against each other, which nobody will give a crap about. Don’t they have go-away heat?”

Mantel said the following about Corbin’s Happy Talk segment from the December 17th 2021 edition of WWE Smackdown:

“That’s the worst in-ring segment I’ve ever seen. These jokes bombed, I didn’t even know what he was talking about. It was just a bad, bad in-ring segment. Even Drew McIntyre coming out at the end couldn’t save it. It is what it is, and it sucked. The top of the hour is where you don’t want to lose them (viewers) because that’s when they are switching. But I think when they saw Madcap and Corbin come out, they switched before the top of the hour.”

You can check out the full recap below: