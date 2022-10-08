Former WWE Personality Expected to Join AEW

It appears that Renee Paquette could soon be “All Elite.”

It was reported by Fightful Select that sources within WWE believe she will be joining AEW. Louis Dangoor of Give Me Sport claims to have heard that WWE has made contact with Renee about the possibility of her returning to the company, but Fightful has not yet confirmed this information.

During her time with WWE, Paquette competed under the ring name Renee Young. Her career with the company spanned from 2012 until 2020, and she left the company at SummerSlam. During her tenure with the company, she worked in a variety of capacities, including as a host, a commentator, and a backstage interviewer. In addition, she was the host of WWE Backstage, which was broadcast on FS1.

While she has been away from the company, she has continued to find success. She has launched her own podcast, The Sessions, which is part of Colin Cowherd’s The Volume network, and she has joined the Cincinnati Bengals broadcast team for a new show called Renee All Dey.

Paquette most recently filmed new material for A&E Network specials focusing on a variety of WWE Legends. In addition to this, she recently gave birth to her first child with husband Jon Moxley, who just recently extended his contract with All Elite Wrestling for another five years.