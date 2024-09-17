Former WWE Personality Makes Claim About Vince McMahon’s Social Life

Former WWE personality Jonathan Coachman discussed Vince McMahon in an interview with Gabby AF. Here are the highlights.

The sex trafficking allegations against Vince McMahon:

“I’ve never commented on the allegations, but I think they’re disgusting. I think they come from somewhere. And also, if you’ve never been around Vince, not only is he intimidating… you probably have more than a few friends that on a Saturday afternoon, or on a Sunday afternoon, you say, ‘Hey, the football game’s on, you wanna come over and watch it?’ Vince doesn’t have one of those people in his life. Not one. Doesn’t have a friend that’s [like], ‘Hey, you wanna go have a drink?’”

McMahon only meeting up with people like John Cena because they want something from him:

“That to me is a sad existence. I don’t care how much money you have. What relationships did you leave behind? Vince has screwed up every single one of those.”

You can check out the interview below: