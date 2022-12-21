Former WWE Personality Opens Up About Being Fired After Unplanned Spot at Live Event

WWE released Quetzalli Bulnes after she was involved in an incident at a house show in Mexico City on October 30.

Bulnes, the former host of WWE Ahora on YouTube, encouraged wrestling YouTuber Falbak to jump the barricade and enter the ring. Byron Saxton, another WWE announcer, was taken aback by the unexpected appearance and called security on Falbak, but Bulnes pushed back. Saxton pivoted and called an intermission.

She announced her departure from WWE in a video posted on her TikTok account.

Bulnes told Michael Torres of Lucha Libre Online that the entire situation was a misunderstanding and that she had four wonderful years in WWE.

“Regarding the reason for my exit, I want to say it like this: It was a case of bad understanding and bad communication between myself and other parts of Mexico. We know all the alignments in the United States and they are extremely professional & they have everything extremely structured, but I wanted to bring input to it.”

She recalled their meeting and praised Falbak for being a focused young man. She stated that she was surprised by how enthusiastic the crowd was about the hype when she was in Arena Monterrey.

“It was an idea that came to my head, a flower that blossomed, and from there came a series of ideas from a series of elements. The execution was because of a lack of communication from all angles. That some have already taken their part of the blame, like Falbak, is not my thing and it does not concern me. It was a good idea to me for the community to see him say “Hey, look, here’s a rose!”. They told me backstage to say Falbak’s name in the ring. A lot of it was out of my hands and it was a series of bad understandings and the alignments were not respected, and I understand that completely. These actions have these types of repercussions. Had I known what would have happened afterward, I would not have done it whatsoever due to the unfortunate situation, but it is not up to me to judge who is to blame and who isn’t because that is not my position.”

Bulnes stated that the situation hurts her deeply because it began as a small idea only to grow into a huge thing, and all she can do is learn from her mistakes.

You can watch the entire interview in Spanish below:



(H/T to Fightful for the transcription)