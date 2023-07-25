Former WWE Personality Reacts To Bronny James’ Cardiac Arrest, Says She Has “Always Been Anti-Vax”

It was reported that NBA legend LeBron James’ 18-year-old son Bronny collapsed during basketball practice and was rushed to the hospital. According to a later statement from the James family, Bronny was in stable condition and was no longer in the intensive care unit.

With Elon Musk and others commenting on the situation, the term “vaccine” became a trending topic on Twitter/X. Former WWE personality/announcer Charly Caruso (Charly Arnolt) was among those who expressed their opinions.

She wrote, “Young healthy athletes like Bronny James should not be going into cardiac arrest… unless… Nonetheless wishing a speedy recovery 🙏🏽”

When someone replied and asked if Arnolt “sold” her soul, Arnolt stated the following:

“Always been anti-vax, just was never able to say it out loud until now.”

