Former WWE Personality Reacts To Samantha Irvin’s Posts About Not Liking Her Job

Ring announcer Samantha Irvin announced her departure from WWE prior to the October 21, 2024, edition of WWE RAW. Lilian Garcia returned to WWE as Irvin’s replacement for the RAW broadcast.

When a fan on Twitter/X asked why people were upset with Irvin for leaving a job, former WWE personality Jonathan Coachaman wrote the following message:

“I think they are mad at her for reposting every nasty message. Went to do some research for my show and I have never seen someone in such a great blow up their spot and turn so nasty to actual fans. Unless it’s a giant swerve this is a fascinating way to go about an exit.”

Coachman also stated the following in regards to Samantha writing that she didn’t enjoy her job:

“When I watched her I guess she was a GREAT actor cause when she cried announcing Cody Rhodes at mania you could have fooled me she didn’t enjoy it. My whole point has been this she is in a business that even ‘can’t miss’ talented people don’t make it big all the time. So to go this ‘I never liked it route’ and the ‘they didn’t give me what I wanted’ is an interesting way to completely cut off any chance of coming back if she NEEDED it. She might not. But this is a tough business and sometimes doing something you don’t like for 6 figures for 3 days of a work isn’t a bad gig. And it did make her a household name. Unless she is working everyone but I would have loved just a graceful exit and left it at that. Everyone wins that way.”

I think they are mad at her for reposting every nasty message. Went to do some research for my show and I have never seen someone in such a great blow up their spot and turn so nasty to actual fans. Unless it’s a giant swerve this is a fascinating way to go about an exit. https://t.co/nEouD3hk13 — The Coach (@Thecoachrules) October 28, 2024