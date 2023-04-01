Former WWE Personality Returns To ROH At Supercard Of Honor (Video)

Former WWE personality/announcer Nigel McGuinness, who was let go in October 2022 after a six-year run, made his Ring of Honor return at the 2023 Supercard of Honor PPV in Los Angeles.

McGuinness, a former ROH world champion, provided ringside commentary during the Zero Hour pre-show.

