Former WWE Personality Returns To ROH At Supercard Of Honor (Video)

Former WWE personality/announcer Nigel McGuinness, who was let go in October 2022 after a six-year run, made his Ring of Honor return at the 2023 Supercard of Honor PPV in Los Angeles.
McGuinness, a former ROH world champion, provided ringside commentary during the Zero Hour pre-show.
He's a former #ROH Pure champion & #ROH World champion – Welcome back to #RingofHonor, @McGuinnessNigel!
Watch #ROHZeroHour now!
▶️ https://t.co/3m1AYCSQPI pic.twitter.com/sB9EhC7G9N
— ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) March 31, 2023