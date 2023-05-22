Former WWE Personality Says “The CM Punk Experiment Should Be About Over” In AEW

Wrestling reporter Raj Giri tweeted the following about CM Punk’s status for the debut episode of AEW Collision being up in the air:

“I don’t think I’ve ever seen the success of a wrestling TV show be as dependent on one person as AEW Collision has been with CM Punk. For that reason alone, I think AEW needs to make it work with Punk, even though it’s a toxic relationship. Otherwise Collision can easily turn into another Rampage.”

Former WWE personality Jonanthan Coachman wrote the following in response:

“We tried for years to run a live show on Saturdays. It just doesn’t work. It doesn’t matter if the Rock was the backbone of the show it wouldn’t work. People just don’t watch tv on Saturdays. The CM Punk experiment should be about over.”

Coachman later tweeted the following:

“I can’t believe that one tweet has sent 24 hours of discussion. I understand AEW fans want to blindly think this plan will work. History tells us it won’t. And for those asking about why the network would do this-not every executive is a smart one. Unfortunately that is true also.”

