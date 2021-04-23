Former WWE Personality Talks About Mark Carrano’s Backstage Behavior

During the latest edition of the Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast, former WWE NXT personality Christy Olson (Christy St. Cloud) talked about Mark Carrano being fired from WWE and his backstage behavior:

“The second I heard about what happened to Mickie James, my first thought was Carrano,” Olson admitted. “Absolutely, that is who would be responsible. Absolutely, that is the person behind the reports that come out when talent leaves. I’m thinking about the Thea Trinidad (Zelina Vega) situation. There’s only one person that would have known those things that got leaked to the dirt sheets, and that’s Mark Carrano. The Charly Caruso stuff, she’s clearly leaving the company. Now, all of a sudden, she’s late all the time? There’s so many things like that that clearly came from Mark Carrano about talent leaving. My personal experience with him, the way I saw him behaving behind the scenes, I knew immediately that it was a possibility he was the person responsible for that, and I’m sure everybody else knew as well. He did have a lot of power, or at least really wanted people to think he had a lot of power. It was the walking into a room and giving a lot of attention to one specific talent and then telling someone else, ‘This person is my favorite now.’ It’s the making promises to talent constantly that never materializes.”

“I believe the reason he was kept around was because he could be that person who ignited fear in their talent and maybe said things that weren’t appropriate to their talent, who could maintain that old-school ‘you could be fired tomorrow,’ but ‘he’s just Carano. That’s just Carano. That’s just how he talks. That’s what he does.’ He was so allowed to treat people the way that he did, and you’re going to hear a lot more stories about this coming out now. [Fred Rosser] was the first. I’m not surprised there will be more now. That’s what I mean by the way he was behaving behind the scenes.”

