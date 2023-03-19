Former WWE Producer Makes AEW In-Ring Debut At House Rules Event

AEW held its first house show (aside from the pandemic event at Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida) on Saturday night from Troy, Ohio, with a packed house and a solid card.

Pat Buck, who left WWE in April 2022 and joined AEW, wrestled QT Marshall on the show.

Buck was distracted by Powerhouse Hobbs, resulting in Marshal taking the victory.

In 2019, Buck joined WWE. Buck worked in Talent Relations and was the liaison between the company and independent talents who were booked as extras in addition to his work as a producer. He also scouted new potential signings.

Here are some shots from the event: