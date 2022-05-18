Former WWE Producer Reacts to Sasha Banks and Naomi Walking Out of RAW

Former WWE Producer “Road Dogg” Jesse James commented on WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Naomi reportedly walking out of WWE RAW due to creative issues with Vince McMahon, during an appearance on Busted Open Radio:

“All I’ve heard so far are the rumors. But when I see them publicly put it all out there like that, it just makes me feel like it’s a work, you know what I mean? It just makes me feel like, if that really happened, in my mind, they would just change the main event, and probably not even say anything. I’ve been in meetings where we’ve done worse than that. So I just feel like, if they’re going to put it all out there – I know they do have a new leadership regime kinda in there a little bit, but it just makes me think Vince [McMahon] ain’t gonna put it all out there like that. He doesn’t have to air his dirty laundry like that, I don’t feel.”

“Again, that’s just my opinion. I don’t know, one way or the other, and what leads people to believe that is, you know, Sasha’s been around, she had complained in the past. She [Sasha] has had issues with her creative in the past, and so it makes you at least lean towards, ‘well maybe that did happen,’ and look, maybe it did. The truth of it is, would you do that Bubba [Bully Ray]? You know what I mean? You’re the tag champs. I think it is a publicity stunt to try and add some heat to the tag titles. But again, that’s just me, and I’m a cynical worker who’s been around the business my whole life, so I think everything’s a work.”

“I feel like they used words like that [in the WWE statement released after RAW] to throw you and make you go like, ‘they would never use words like that,’” Road Dogg said. “I just think that’s how cunning and baffling sometimes the creative direction up there is. So, I don’t know. I love the discussion because I don’t know if we’ll ever get an answer – well I guess we will if they show up on AEW, I guess we’ll have an answer.”



