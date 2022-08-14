Former WWE Producer Says Johnny Gargano Has a “Good Chance” to Be on Triple H’s Show

Former WWE producer “Road Dogg” Brian James discussed the philosophical differences between Triple H and Vince McMahon during his podcast, Oh…You Didn’t Know. He also stated that former WWE star Johnny Gargano has a “good chance” to be on Triple H’s show.

Road Dogg said:

“Vince, and everybody kind of knows, had an idea of what his wrestler looked like and it was Hulk Hogan, it was The Rock, it was Stone Cold. It was big, brawny, attractive, or hideous, whatever it is, but a bigger guy. Hunter is more of a wrestlers’ guy, a wrestling guy. He likes people that can wrestle really well. Look, Johnny Gargano would never be on Vince’s show, but there’s a good chance he’s on Hunter’s show, because he’s really good at wrestling.”

“I don’t think [Vince McMahon and Triple H] see things that differently, I just think they see things — one was a promoter and then became the owner of a company and then one was just a top guy Talent who learned from the school of hard knocks by being a top guy and working under Vince as to how to make business decisions and some life decisions, too, I would imagine. so, I think they both have very similar leadership strategies and we’ll get into that a little later but as far as talent, look, Vince likes a bigger guy and Hunter likes a better wrestler.”

You can listen to the complete podcast below:



