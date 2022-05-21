Former WWE Producer Says There Is No Money In The Wrestling Business

Former WWE Producer “Road Dogg” Brian James discussed the AEW product in an interview with WrestleZone.com.

“They’re really good [The Gunn Club]. They’re learning how to work. It’s not to get Uncle Dave [Meltzer] to give them a five star match, it’s to be entertaining. It’s to entertain people. If you ask me, that’s the name of the game. If there was money in wrestling, Tony Khan wouldn’t have had to buy Ring Of Honor back. It would have never gone out of business, because they had great wrestling. But, people wanna be entertained too. You gotta give them a little glitz and glamour. You gotta give them a little carny.”

“People wanna be entertained. Jamie Dundee said one time ‘There ain’t a dime in wrestling.’ I almost believe that now. [There’s] very few just really good wrestlers. What, you can count five or ten tops? But the ones you know that are most famous were horrible in the ring. We can go down the list. I say horrible, I didn’t mean that as everything is hyperbole these days. They just weren’t great workers. They had something other than that that people grabbed on to. They wanted emotional investment into this character, into this talent, into this guy. I have to be emotionally invested in him. If I’m not, it doesn’t count. None of it matters, wins, losses, it doesn’t matter. If you don’t make an emotional attachment to the viewing audience or the live event attendee, you may as well pack it up.”



