Former WWE Producer Shares His Thoughts On Logan Paul’s Wrestling Abilities

Former WWE producer D-Von Dudley discussed Logan Paul’s wrestling abilities on the Gabby AF podcast.

He said, “I did not see him picking it up this fast, I don’t think anybody saw this. I think they probably looked at him being some guy that said, ‘I can do this.’ that was nowhere near as good as he is. Logan Paul is extremely good and my hat goes off to him because this is something that you can’t just wake up and decide you want to do and all of the sudden it just becomes natural. He’s a natural, he really really is.”

D-Von worked in his Producer role with WWE until early 2023.

You can check out the complete show below:



(quote courtesy of Fightful.com)