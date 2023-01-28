Former WWE Prospect Makes Debut At AEW Taping (Spoiler Photos)

A former WWE prospect and MLW star has made his All Elite Wrestling debut.

EJ Nduka, the former WWE prospect and Major League Wrestling competitor worked a match at the taping held today at Universal Studios in Orlando, FL. for AEW Dark.

Nduka competed in a match against rising star and Japanese veteran Konosuke Takeshita at the 1/28 AEW Dark taping in Orlando.

Check out coverage of the match below.