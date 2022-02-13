Former WWE Referee Comments On Possible Locker Room Turmoil In The Company

During his podcast on AdFreeShows.com, former WWE referee Mike Chioda talked about there possibly being locker room turmoil in the company with Wrestlemania 38 approaching:

“I know there’s probably a lot of turmoil going on about who’s coming in, who’s taking over and getting to that WrestleMania. When you win that Royal Rumble, boy, the main thing for them to do is to say ‘Point to the WrestleMania sign.’ And if you’re a talent working hard 365 days a year to get to that WrestleMania point and of course, you have to get through the Rumble and certain points in the Rumble to get to ‘Mania. I’m sure there was the talent that was upset, there was talent upset over the years that thought they should have won the Rumble.”

Chioda also talked about the booking of the men’s Royal Rumble match:

“I heard some rumors they were going to push Randy Orton and put him over on the Rumble and somehow that changed, of course, it did change. At what point, I don’t know, but I’d like to see Randy get a push. He deserves it to get back to that WWE title. The guy’s phenomenal, a hell of a worker, and has done tons of his matches. I don’t know why, I’d like to see Randy get that extra push. He’s been with Riddle, trying to build up Riddle but I don’t know, they probably thought Riddle wasn’t ready yet. To put Randy in that spotlight, I would’ve loved that match because you just saw Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns.”