Former WWE Referee Defends Lack of Surprises at the 2023 Royal Rumble

Former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas offered his thoughts on the 2023 WWE Royal Rumble PLE during his latest Reffin Rant video that was shared on Twitter. In the video, Korderas defended the lack of surprises in the match.

He said, “People may say that the outcomes were predictable, but they were the right choices under the circumstances.”

“I thought the Royal Rumble matches were entertaining in themselves … the story at the end of the main event between Roman and KO was amazing. But people were saying not enough surprises. Look, if you were concentrating on surprises in the Royal Rumble matches, and you were disappointed by there not being a Rock or whoever it may be, that’s on you because they were never advertised.”

