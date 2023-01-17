Former WWE Referee Discusses His Issue With AEW Rampage’s Women’s Street Fight

Ruby Soho and Willow Nightingale defeated Tay Melo and Anna Jay in a street fight on the January 13th, 2023 episode of AEW Rampage.

Fans on social media criticized the match, and former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas shared his thoughts on it.

“The women worked their butts off. They really left it all out there, especially Ruby Soho, who was bleeding a lot. And I know a lot of people had an issue with a woman bleeding. I don’t have an issue with her bleeding. There was a lot of blood, maybe could have been sold a little differently. And you can nitpick about little things like that. But for me, the issue was the timing of it. Putting it on Rampage on a Friday night with your smaller audience. That match deserved to be if not on a PPV, on a Wednesday night, and made a big deal about where more people could see it, fewer people saw it was my issue.”