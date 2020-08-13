Former WWE Referee Mike Chioda Makes His Debut On AEW Dynamite

Former WWE referee Mike Chioda, who was released from the company earlier this year, made his debut for AEW Wednesday night on Dynamite. He was the official referee for the AEW TNT Championship match between defending champion Cody and challenger Scorpio Sky.
The legendary referee Mike Chioda will be calling the action!
Watch #AEWDynamite NOW on @TNTDrama or https://t.co/GdI7QAsxEP for our International fans.
Mike Chioda counting to 4, just to be sure. pic.twitter.com/F51PJteWeP
