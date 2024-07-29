Former WWE Referee Reacts To The Idea That Steel Chairs Can Be “Gimmicked”

Jack Perry was hit in the head by an unprotected chair shot, as seen on this week’s “Blood and Guts” AEW Dynamite episode. Shortly after the Blood and Guts cage match, WWE announcer Corey Graves wrote a post that appeared to be in response to the spot, but he deleted it.

Former WWE referee Jimmy Korderas discussed the use of steel chairs as a “gimmick” in a video posted on Twitter/X.

“Here we are with a folding steel chair. Guess what? It’s not gimmicked, you know why? Because you can’t gimmick these things. So get it out of your head. It isn’t possible. Maybe if it’s made of wood, maybe you can shave it down a little bit, but guess what? Steel chairs, that’s what you get.”

When a user accused Korderas of failing to call out WWE for doing the same thing, he responded with the following message:

“They stopped it years ago after understanding the results of head trauma. So keep dreaming jr.”