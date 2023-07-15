Former WWE Referee Reveals Idea He Had Pitched For The Money In The Bank Ladder Match

Former WWE referee Mike Chioda revealed an idea he pitched for the Money in the Bank ladder match during his time with the company during his Monday Mailbag for AdFreeShows.com.

He said, “It was always about Dolph Ziggler and somebody else … going for the briefcase, as they’re up there, the briefcase opens up. One falls down with the contract, [and] one falls down with the f***ing briefcase. So now, the case ain’t nothing without the contract, [and] the contract’s nothing without the briefcase, so now you gotta square off into a finals match. … I kept pitching that idea, but it never went through.”