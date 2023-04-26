Former WWE Referee Says New World Heavyweight Championship Will “Hurt” Midcard Titles

What does Jimmy Korderas think about WWE’s new World Heavyweight Championship?

During the latest edition of his own “Reffin’ Rant,” Jimmy stated, “I am just worried having another championship is going to be dilution.” Korderas continued “As a fan, I don’t like the idea, but as an analyst I get it. From a business standpoint, I understand that USA Network and FOX want their own specific champions … I like having one World Champion going between brands, regardless of whether you’re having them brand specific. But this is going to hurt the US Title and the IC Title, in my opinion.”

As PWMania.com previously reported, the winner of the WWE World Heavyweight title will be decided at Night Of Champions in Saudi Arabia.

You can check out Korderas’ latest Refin Rant below: