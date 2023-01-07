Former WWE Referee Scott Armstrong Signs With DCW as Executive Producer

Diamond Championship Wrestling issued the following to PWMania.com:

DCW NAMES SCOTT ARMSTRONG AS EXECUTIVE PRODUCER

MOBILE, AL – Diamond Championship Wrestling (DCW) has gotten the new year off to a hot start by signing former producer, referee, and retired wrestler Scott Armstrong to a deal and naming him Executive Producer as well as giving him a prominent seat on the Championship Committee. Armstrong is a well-known figure in the wrestling industry, and his expertise and experience will be a valuable asset to DCW as it seeks to improve the production value of its events and maintain its reputation for excellence in the Gulf Coast region and beyond.

“We’re excited to have Scott on board and can’t wait to see all that he will accomplish in his new role,” said a DCW spokesperson. “His reputation precedes him, and we are confident he will help us take our events to the next level.”

Armstrong is no stranger to the wrestling world, having spent decades working in various capacities in the industry. His vast knowledge and experience will be instrumental in helping DCW to continue to deliver top-quality wrestling events to its fans.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the team and to have the opportunity to help shape the future of wrestling in the Gulf Coast region,” Armstrong said. “I’m looking forward to working with Brent and Tommy and the rest of the talented team at DCW and to helping to bring our events to new heights.”

With Armstrong now on board, wrestling fans can expect even more exciting and high-quality wrestling from DCW in the future. The organization is dedicated to delivering the Diamond Standard of wrestling excellence to its fans, and with Armstrong’s guidance, it will continue to do so for years to come.