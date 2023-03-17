Former WWE Referee Thinks Vince McMahon Is Secretly Running AEW

Former WWE referee Nick Patrick addressed the idea that Vince McMahon is secretly running AEW during his “Monday Mailbag” Q&A on AdFreeShows.com.

“I’m one of those old conspiracy theory guys, I always think Vince [McMahon] is sitting behind every damn thing, and I’m usually right. I’m just a conspiracy theory guy. He may not be running the thing, but he knows everything that’s going on and there are other ways to control them. … I think it’s a work rivalry, honestly, but it’s a controlled-inner office work rivalry.”

“With this deal, at least they got separate companies and they keep the appearance of separate companies and separate owners. If they’re going to control it, that’s the way to do it.”

(h/t to WrestlingInc.com for the transcription)