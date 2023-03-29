Former WWE Referee Tim White To Receive “Warrior Award” At The 2023 Hall Of Fame Ceremony

When the 2023 class is inducted, Tim White will be given a posthumous induction into the WWE Hall of Fame.

He will be a part of the 2023 class when he receives the Warrior Award, joining Rey Mysterio, Stacy Keibler, The Great Muta, and the late comedian Andy Kaufman, WWE announced today on the Bump.

White spent a long time working for WWE. He began by helping Andre The Giant while on the road in the 1980s, and the two quickly grew close. He was also interviewed for Andre’s HBO documentary a few years ago.

Prior to his retirement due to a shoulder injury he sustained in a match between Chris Jericho and Triple H at Hell in a Cell in 2002, White worked as a referee for WWE. Later, he changed to become a road agent.

He was well-liked by WWE performers and employees. White, who was 68 years old, passed away in June 2022. White was known for his referee work for matches such as The Undertaker vs. Mankind’s Hell in a Cell encounter from the 1998 King of the Ring event. White was also close friends with Andre The Giant.

Previous “Warrior Award” recipients include Shad Gaspard, Eric LeGrand, Joan Lunden, Connor Michalek, and Titus O’Neil.

The WWE Hall of Fame ceremony is set for this Friday after SmackDown. The ceremony’s host will be Kayla Braxton.