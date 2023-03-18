Former WWE Referee Wants WWE To Put More Of A Spotlight On Referees

Nick Patrick, a former referee for WWE, expressed his desire for the company to give referees more attention during an appearance on AdFreeShows’ Monday Mailbag earlier this week. The former referee discussed how referees were portrayed in the past as characters and why he wants to see them return to that.

Patrick said, “I think that they’ve got some very good refs [in] WWE. They don’t highlight the refs like they used to, you know? Like I got a chance to be an NWO ref, and [Earl] Hebner got a chance to screw Bret. Guys got to be able to become characters and do things, and they’ve kind of cut all that out.”

He also stated that he doesn’t expect a referee to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame anytime soon.