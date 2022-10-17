Former WWE Referee Was Shocked Cody Rhodes Left AEW for WWE

Former WWE referee Mike Chioda recently spoke with The Universal Wrestling Podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the former WWE referee noted that Cody Rhodes leaving AEW for WWE shocked him earlier this year.

Chioda said:

“AEW’s got a hell of a lot of talent over there right now,” Chioda said. “I was shocked to see Cody go back, I really was,” referring to Cody Rhodes. “When Cody started with Tony Khan, this whole starting AEW, I was just shocked that Cody went back and Tony Khan let him go. So you knew there was things going haywire up on the top already before all this.”

Rhodes is currently on the sidelines with a torn pec. In previous interviews, Rhodes has hinted that he will make a comeback during the Royal Rumble match next year.

You can listen to the complete interview below: