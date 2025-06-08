Former WWE Star Addresses “Injury-Prone” Label, Calls Out WWE Double Standards

Nixon Newell, formerly known to WWE fans as Tegan Nox, has broken her silence in a powerful and emotional video message posted to her Instagram account — directly addressing her critics, her time in WWE, and her determination to take control of her own future.

Opening with a sarcastic nod to her online label, Newell stated:

“Oh hey, it’s me. Your favorite ‘injury-prone’ wrestler. Or at least that’s what you guys say, right? I mean, I see the comments you post online. So if we’re going to say stuff, let’s at least get creative with it because at this point, the jokes run dry. It’s old.”

She went on to defend her toughness and resilience, revealing that she’s worked through injuries many fans never knew about:

“News flash: some of your favorites have been hurt way more than I have. I wrestled an entire match with a broken leg and a busted knee, and others can’t even wrestle with a broken nail. So sad.”

The 14-year wrestling veteran — eight of those spent in top-tier promotions — shared her experience navigating the frustrating realities of working in the “big leagues,” hinting at a cycle of false promises, missed opportunities, and unrecognized effort.

“Wrestling has been my life for 14 years, eight of them in the ‘big leagues’ where I was busting my ass day after day, jumping through hoop after hoop just for another one to be put in front of me. I was playing a game I couldn’t win.”

Newell also opened up about the double standards she faced, explaining how speaking up for yourself can often lead to being labeled “unprofessional” in the eyes of management.

“You’re empowered to speak up, but when you do, you’re considered unprofessional and difficult. So tell me how that’s fair?”

Describing countless hours spent in catering and outside locker room doors waiting for her chance, Newell’s message took a defiant turn as she delivered a clear statement of intent:

“I sat for hours and hours in catering, stood outside doors day after day just to be told, ‘It’s just not the right time.’ But I’m done waiting. I’m telling that now is the time. So consider this me knocking. Give me an opportunity.”

While she did not specify where or when she plans to wrestle next, Newell’s message has already drawn support across social media from fans and peers alike, as many recognize her talent, passion, and long-overdue potential.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for any updates on Nixon Newell’s next move in professional wrestling and continued coverage of former WWE talent making waves across the industry.