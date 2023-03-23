Former WWE Star Addresses Recent Departure From The Company

Sareee (Sarray) has spoken out about her experience in WWE and her departure from the company.

After achieving success in Japan, Sareee signed with WWE in February 2020. She left the company earlier this month after not appearing on television for several months.

As PWMania.com previously reported, she never factored into a consistent or major creative fashion after that, after many of her biggest supporters were let go from NXT. Her final WWE match was a loss to Mandy Rose on an episode of NXT last August.

She has since left the company and returned to Japan. During an interview with Dropkick’s Jean Saito, she was questioned about her decision:

“I made a decision because I was a [being] scouted. I’m really glad that I challenged America. It was a great experience for me as a professional wrestler because I was able to experience many things that I wouldn’t have had the chance to experience in a normal life. This experience has become a real asset for me, and I would like to make the most of this experience when I return to Japan. I want to rampage in the professional wrestling world as Sareee, who has absorbed the world.”

It’s unknown whether she’ll return to World Woman Pro Wrestling Diana, where she was a two-time World Champion before joining WWE.