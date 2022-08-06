Former WWE Star Announces His In-Ring Retirement

Former WWE star has announced his in-ring retirement and his intention to devote all of his time to commentary work.

The majority of fans know Matthew Rehwoldt as former WWE star Aiden English, and he made the announcement this evening that he will no longer be accepting bookings for wrestling matches. This year has taught him that he is most at ease on the microphone, and he is no longer of the belief that wrestling is for him.

The 34-year-old Rehwoldt continued by saying that he is a free agent and is willing to speak with companies that want a voice on the air. Rehwoldt has produced some excellent commentary work for Impact Wrestling and New Japan Pro Wrestling, and it appears likely that he would be willing to take on managing responsibilities as well.

It wouldn’t be surprising if AEW and/or WWE approached him for commentary work or to work as a manager for a wrestler or stable.

Here is Rehwoldt’s annoucement:

But I love what I'm doing now and am still technically a free agent so if you have a company/promotion that needs an entertaining and experienced voice on the mic hit me up! All in addition to continuing to explore esports/gaming, VO, and content! I DO ALL THE THINGS!😁🎮🎙️🥃 — Matthew Rehwoldt (@DramaKingMatt) August 5, 2022

But I love what I'm doing now and am still technically a free agent so if you have a company/promotion that needs an entertaining and experienced voice on the mic hit me up! All in addition to continuing to explore esports/gaming, VO, and content! I DO ALL THE THINGS!😁🎮🎙️🥃 — Matthew Rehwoldt (@DramaKingMatt) August 5, 2022