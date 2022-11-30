Former WWE Star Asked Vince McMahon’s Permission to Use His Ring Name in AEW

William Regal, whose real name is Darren Matthews, was employed by WWE for a total of 22 years before being let go in January of this year. During his tenure with the company, he held a number of different positions, including those of General Manager, wrestler, on-air personality, scout, and trainer.

Regal had previously competed under the name “Steven Regal” prior to joining WWE and adopting the name “William Regal.” After making his debut for AEW at the Revolution pay-per-view in March, he continues to go by the name William in the promotion.

Regal disclosed this information during a K&S WrestleFest virtual signing. Despite the fact that Regal owns the trademark rights to his current ring name, he sought Vince McMahon’s approval before using it in the ring.

“I own William Regal, but if Mr. McMahon asked me not to use it, I wouldn’t use it… I’d be just Steven Regal. He gave me his blessing. No problems with me and Mr. McMahon at all.”

During the AEW World Championship bout that took place at Full Gear, Regal betrayed Jon Moxley in order to assist MJF in winning the title. After Moxley warned him to get as far away from him as possible and threatened to beat him up, it appears that he was written out of television the following week.

Because of this angle, there has been conjecture regarding Regal’s future in AEW. You can visit this page to get the most recent information regarding his WWE contract and the possibility of his return to the company.

You can watch Regal’s appearance below:



(H/T POST Wrestling for the transcription)