Former WWE Star Attends AEW Dynamite as a Fan (Video)

As PWMania.com previously reported, Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite from the Forum in Los Angeles, CA, was a big show for the company, setting a new record for the promotion.

During the show, AEW World Heavyweight Champion MJF did a promo segment in which he ripped Freddie Prinze Jr. and Ken, who were both in attendance. While roasting them, he overlooked one name who was also present: Chris Masters.

Fans on social media noticed Masters in the front row as he was shown on the broadcast but did not recognize him. The former WWE star posted a video of himself sitting ringside during MJF’s promo to Twitter.

“I’m at AEW Dynamite as a fan,” he wrote in the caption.

He is best known for his time in WWE, where he made his main roster debut in 2005. He is best known for his “The Masterlock” finisher, a full nelson hold, in which he would challenge several wrestlers to the Masterlock Challenge and award a prize to the winner if they could break it.

The Masterlock Challenge storyline ended in 2007 when Bobby Lashley broke it. He was released in 2007 and returned to WWE in 2009. Masters would spend the next two years in WWE before being released in 2011. He has since worked for GCW and TNA Wrestling. He is currently an NWA wrestler.