Former WWE Star Backstage at Tonight’s RAW (Photo)

A familiar face is backstage at tonight’s WWE RAW.

Former WWE star Danielle Moinet, aka Summer Rae revealed her attendance on her Instagram Stories. RAW will be in her hometown of Nashville, TN tonight, so she’ll most likely be there for a visit, but she may also be there to speak with management about the Royal Rumble, as they tend to bring a few people back around this time of year.

Moinet was a WWE employee from 2011 to 2017. Her first WWE appearance in years was on SmackDown last January, and she also competed in last year’s Women’s Royal Rumble match.

She’s been doing non-wrestling work and promoting different brands to her 1.7 million Instagram followers since her full-time WWE days ended.