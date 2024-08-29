Former WWE Star Believes Modern Wrestling Is “Overly Planned, Choreographed, And Overly Produced”

Former WWE star Paul London was recently interviewed by SEScoops.com, and he shared his thoughts on modern wrestling:

“Anyone can be a wrestler now. The standards and integrity have been lost in the wrestling business. That really bothers me. I like seeing what creative people do with wrestling now. The athleticism is there and better than it has ever been. It’s outstanding and spectacular, but I don’t buy in the way I used to. I don’t feel the way I used to.

We’re all marks at the end of the day. There are varying degrees of mark-ism. We all want to be led along a great story. I want to believe. Wrestling is overly planned, choreographed, and overly produced. It takes a lot of the soul out of the wrestlers.”