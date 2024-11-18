Former WWE Star Believes The Rock Would Be Very Successful In Politics

Former WWE star Stevie Richards took to an episode of his “The Stevie Richards Show,” where he talked about a number of topics including how WWE legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson would be very successful in politics if he ever decides to run for office.

Richards said, “There is some kind of political nature to it, but he’s always been very nice, very courteous. He’s a guy that’s going to be successful in politics one day if he ever wants to get into that. So I would say, probably around an A. I’ve never seen, outside of when we were talking about that match on SmackDown, where he wanted me to clothesline him over the railing, outside of that, I’ve never had a cross word with him. So personally, I would say it’s an A.”

