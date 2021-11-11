Former WWE Star Calls Out Chris Jericho For A Match

Former WWE star Charlie Haas, who has been making sporadic appearances in recent years, wrote the following on his Twitter account:

“To the Haters. I’m not done yet. I’m in the best shape of my life. I’ve wrestled all over the world, and I have wrestled the best. But, I have never wrestled the GOAT! #JerichoFearsHaas”

Haas wrote that he is “back in shape and ready to hinder some opponents limb useless. Then beat him with it.” Haas also commented on a possible match against the NWA Worlds Champion Trevor Murdoch…

“Murdoch doesn’t [have the] balls to wrestle me. He would have to get shape to wrestle me. He couldn’t keep up. Deep down he knows I speak the truth.”