Former WWE Star Calls Out Those “Burying” Vince McMahon On Social Media

As PWMania.com previously reported, following the announcement of WWE’s sale to Endeavor, Vince McMahon was reportedly “heavily involved” with the RAW after WrestleMania.

McMahon was said to have made last-minute changes during the broadcast that caused a “huge negative shift in morale.”

The hashtag #FireVince began trending on Twitter, and former WWE star Enzo Amore aka Real1 responded to McMahon’s criticism.

“The greatest mind the business has ever known. Getting buried on Twitter. None of the people burying him online are billionaires. It’s a brilliant merger, great for sports & entertainment in general. Turned a 1 million dollar investment into 9+ billion. And you got an opinion?? 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂”

It was reported over the weekend that MLW decided to cut ties with Real1.